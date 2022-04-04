Rachelle Ann Go turned to social media to mark the first birthday of her first-born Lukas.

On Instagram, Go shared a series of photos of her baby boy adorably posing with his birthday cake. The other shots included her and her husband Martin Spies.

Based on her tagged location, the family of three spent Lukas’ birthday in Dubai as they appear to be on a vacation.

Following Go’s post, several of her celebrity friends including Anne Curtis, Iya Villania and Isabel Oli among others took time to greet baby Lukas a happy birthday.

Just last January, Go was finally able to bring Lukas to the the Philippines just in time for his 10th month.

Go gave birth to Lukas on March 26, 2021.

Sharing the meaning of her child’s name, Go said “Lukas” stands for “bring of light,” while “Judah” means “let Him be praised.”

Go currently resides in London with husband Spies, whom she married in April 2018.

In November 2020, Go said she was at first reluctant to become a mother, but credited her faith for helping her feel “ready” to care for another life.