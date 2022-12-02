Queen of Kundiman Sylvia La Torre passes away

MANILA - The Philippines' Queen of Kundiman Sylvia La Torre has passed away on December 1, Thursday morning. She was 89.

The sad news was confirmed by her granddaughter Anna Maria Perez de Tagle in a social media post.

"RIP to my grandmother, Ms. Sylvia La Torre Perez de Tagle.- First Lady of Philippine Television, Queen of Kundiman and Tandang Sora Awardee, devoted wife of Dr. Celso Perez de Tagle, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, caring auntie, and affectionate friend, died peacefully in her sleep on December 1st at 7:02 am. At the time of her death, she was with her husband, of 68 years and her children, Artie, Bernie and Che-Che," Anna Maria said.

According to Anna Maria her grandmom was her first inspiration and her first vocal coach who taught her kundimans.

"My grandmother was my first inspiration when it came to singing and acting. She was my first vocal coach and taught me all of her kundimans. Thank you for passing on your love of music to me and I will surely continue your legacy. Gone too soon but always in our hearts. Your song has ended but your melody will linger on. Love you Mama Cita. 🕊️🤍," Anna Maria said.

La Torre became a household name in the 60s when she did the radio show "Tuloy ang Ligaya." She was also part of hit noontime TV show "Oras ng Ligaya."

She honed her singing prowess by doing stage shows during World War II. After the war, she took up music at the University of Santo Tomas.

She also appeared in various films including "Tuloy ang Ligaya," "Ulila ng Bataan" and "Ang Asawa Kong Americana."

Related video: