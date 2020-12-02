Karen Davila hopes to inspire viewers with new show 'Karerin Natin ‘Yan!' on Kumu

Karen Davila. Handout

MANILA – After hosting “My Puhunan,” award-winning journalist Karen Davila is back with a new show that will seeks to encourage viewers.

As announced by ABS-CBN, Davila is the host of the new talk show “Karerin Natin ‘Yan,” now streaming on FYE Channel every Thursday morning.

“I realized that during the time of COVID, there are a lot of people who wanted somebody to talk with and people who were looking for advice, inspiration, and encouragement. This is an opportunity for me to give them guidance as a mentor, an ate, and a friend,” she said.

On the show, Davila talks about careers, business and even love, in an attempt to inspire and push viewers towards their aspirations.

“It’s the secret to success — giving 200% focus on one thing you’d like to pursue would surprise you with success,” she said.

“Because it’s really not about doing so many things at the same time as much as it is finding your passion and committing 100% or 200% of your mind, heart, body, and soul to making something work,” she added.

The show premiered last November 26 as the latest show to launch on FYE Channel, ABS-CBN’s lively offering on Kumu.

