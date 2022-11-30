P-pop group 1st.One. Twitter: @1stoneofficial

MANILA — It was rank one for 1st.One on Tuesday, as the P-pop group leapt atop the Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart with its dance hit, “Shout Out.”

The P-pop group debuted in the Twitter-driven chart, reaching No. 1 in the real-time rankings on November 29 (Manila time). As of Wednesday night, “Shout Out” placed 17th in the 24-hour tally.

Aside from the list of top 20 tracks over the past 24 hours, the Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart has a weekly version collating activity from Friday to Thursday of each week. In both lists, the ranking is based on the most discussed or most tweeted songs on Twitter.

“A dream turned to reality,” 1st.One said of the milestone on Wednesday. “Thank you to each and everyone of you for helping us achieve and retain this.”

“Hoping we can continue and keep this up for as long as we can. Dreams do come true. More to come,” the group added.

The Hot Trending Songs Chart debut of “Shout Out” came nearly a year after its original release in January. Since then, the self-empowerment tune has been a staple of 1st.One’s live performances.

Composed of Ace, Max, Alpha, J, Joker, and Jayson, 1st.One officially debuted in 2020 after years of training under the talent agency of the same name.

1st.One is just the second P-pop act to enter the Billboard Hot Trending Song chart, following the supergroup SB19, which has had two songs — “Bazinga” and “WYAT” — ranking in the list.

