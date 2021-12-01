MANILA -- The concert "Adele One Night Only," which celebrates one of the world's best-selling artists Adele, will be aired this Saturday, December 4, at 10 p.m. on music channel MYX.

The musical extravaganza will feature Adele's performances of her beloved hits as well as the songs from her newly released “30” album.

American host Oprah Winfrey joins the two-hour special as host of the Q&A portion.



“Adele One Night Only” will have a replay on December 26 at 8 p.m.

The show was originally launched last month exclusively via on-demand on discovery+.

The fun will continue on MYX’s kumu show, “Let’s Stan” as it returns for a brand new season starting December 7 at 7 p.m. with VJ Ai Dela Cruz inviting fans of Adele, collectively known as Daydreamers, to talk about the music of the superstar.

Meanwhile, bringing more fun on MYX this December is “11:59” singer KZ Tandingan as the MYX Headliner.

Rising artists Jensen Gomez and Jon Guelas, meanwhile, share the limelight on MYX Spotlight.



Also arriving on Philippines shores is the new MYX Global show “Island Block Party,” featuring interviews, performances, and music videos with your favorite island, pop, reggae, and R&B artists alongside features on community leaders, events, and businesses. “Island Block Party” airs on Tuesdays at 7 p.m..

The Japanese survival show “Who Is Princess?” is also on MYX this month. The reality competition features 15 young, aspiring Japanese teenage girls who undergo rigorous training until five of them emerge as members of the next big K-Pop group. “Who Is Princess” airs every Thursday at 7 p.m.

MYX is available on SKYcable ch. 23, Cignal ch. 150, GSAT ch.. 35, and on other provincial cable operators.