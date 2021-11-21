MANILA - Fans of multi-awarded singer Adele are in for a treat as her highly-anticipated comeback concert finally launches digitally.

Titled “Adele One Night Only,” the concert is released exclusively via on-demand on discovery+ from November 21.

Filmed at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California, the concert coincided with the release of her highly anticipated fourth studio album “30.”

Her first concert since 2017, the 15-time Grammy winner will take viewers of “Adele One Night Only” on a trip down memory lane as she included in her line up songs like “Rolling in the Deep,” “Someone Like You,” and more.

In addition to the concert, discovery+ subscribers will also have access to Adele’s interview with Oprah Winfrey where she talks about her new album, the stories behind the songs, and how her life has been after the divorce.

Meanwhile, discovery+ also brings Filipinos a host of exclusive True Crime shows this month, including “Undercover Underage” and “Chasing Ghislane.”

Filipino-Welsh child advocate and Safe from Online Sex Abuse (SOSA) founder Roo Powell hosts “Undercover Underage,” where she creates a teen persona online in an attempt to uncover the real identities of the men who reach out to her. The series is now available on the streaming platform, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday.

“Chasing Ghislaine,” on the other hand, provides a revealing look at the woman closely tied to the illicit activities engineered by Jeffrey Epstein. A pre-premiere of the three-part special will be available to stream on discovery+ from November 22.

Aside from these contents, discovery+ is also bringing Filipinos “The World’s Biggest Druglord - Tse Chi Lop,” “Controlling Britney Spears,” and “Dark Side of the Ring” this November.

