Charo Santos on return of 'MMK': 'I'm so happy we're back'

MAYNILA -- Charo Santos-Concio expressed her happiness over the return of ABS-CBN's long-running drama anthology "Maalaala Mo Kaya" (MMK).

Last November 28, "MMK" aired its first new episode since it started airing replays due to the pandemic.

In her Instagram post on Monday, Santos-Concio thanked all those who patiently waited for new "MMK" episodes.



"I am so happy that we are back... para po sa aming mga manonood na hindi po nagsawang maghintay na makapaghandog po muli ang 'MMK' ng mga bagong kwento na magdadala ng inspirasyon at pag-asa sa gitna po ng mga nangyayari sa mundo ngayon," Santos-Concio wrote in the caption.

"Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng nanood nung Sabado," she said, adding that the second part will be shown this coming Saturday, December 5.

"MMK" returned with the two-part life story of Dr. Israel Bactol, a young cardiologist who died due to COVID-19 while fulfilling his duties as a doctor. Arjo Atayde plays Bactol.

Joining Atayde is his mother, Sylvia Sanchez, who tested positive and recovered from the deadly virus.

Also part of the special episode are Jane deLeon, Hero Angeles and Aldrin Angeles. It is directed by Dado C. Lumibao and written by Arah Jell Badayos and Mary Rose Colindres.



"MMK" airs Saturdays on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live and A2Z Channel 11.

