BTS' 'Life Goes On' tops Billboard Hot 100 chart

South Korean boy band BTS is making global headlines once again.

This after the K-pop superstars' new song “Life Goes On” secured the top spot of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

According to Billboard, this is the group’s third Hot 100 No. 1 in three months following the success of “Dynamite” and "Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)," which featured BTS remixes.

Billboard also noted that "Life Goes On" is the “first Hot 100 No. 1 in the chart's 62-year history sung predominantly in Korean.”

First dropped on November 19, “Life Goes On” is a track from BTS’ album titled "BE."

They recently performed the song when they appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and “Good Morning America,” where they also talked about creating music during a pandemic.

“With ‘BE,’ we want to deliver a message of hope to the world, but in a different tone and manner from ‘Dynamite,'” said Jimin.

“Our new single ‘Life Goes On’ reflects our emotions and thoughts in the moment,” Jin added.

Aside from Jimin and Jin, BTS is composed of RM, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook.

