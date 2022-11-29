WATCH: Donny, Belle bring 'kilig' to 'Showtime'

Screen couple Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan brought “kilig” to “It’s Showtime” on Tuesday, as they continued to celebrate the success of their second movie together.

The tandem dubbed “DonBelle” surprised the “madlang people” in the opening segment of the noontime program. They thanked those who have gone to cinemas to watch their film, “An Inconvenient Love,” and invited viewers who have yet to see the Star Cinema offering.

“An Inconvenient Love,” which marks the film company’s return to cinemas after more than two years, has so far earned over P15 million at the box office as of November 27, or after four full days since its release.

Outside the Philippines, “An Inconvenient Love” is being shown in 20 countries from until December, with regular screenings scheduled in Guam, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Cambodia, where it’s dubbed in Khmer.

On Tuesday, Mariano and Pangilinan had an apt song choice when asked by the hosts of “It’s Showtime” to join their karaoke segment — “Ligaya” by the Eraserheads.

Watch their surprise for the “madlang people” below: