WATCH: Action-packed trailer of Thai BL series 'Not Me'

Screenshot from "Not Me" series trailer.

Thai media company GMMTV has dropped the action-packed trailer of the highly anticipated boys' love series "Not Me" led by "holy trinity" couple Off Jumpol and Gun Atthaphan.

The latest trailer introduced fans to the gang members with Off like Gram (Mond Tanutchai), and Yok (First Kanaphan), as well as new characters like Dan (Fluke Gawin), Tod (Sing Harit), Kumpha (Papang Phromphiriya), Eugene (Film Rachanun), and Namo (Lookjun Bhasidi).

Jumpol will be playing the role of Sean, while Atthaphan will be challenged anew playing both roles of twins Black and White.

The series is set to premiere on December 12.

"Not Me" was among the titles announced by ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment that are set to stream on iWantTFC soon.

To find the culprit behind the attack on his bed-ridden twin brother Black, White disguises as a gang leader to reveal who the traitor is. He suspects the people closest to his brother but then develops romantic feelings for Sean.

Jumpol and Atthaphan are known for their series “Theory of Love” which is also available on iWant TFC.