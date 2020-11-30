‘Game KNB?’ to reach global audience with TFC simulcast

‘Game KNB?’ will air on TFC starting November 30. ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Game KNB?”, the digital comeback of the iconic game show, is poised to reach a wider audience globally as it debuts on The Filipino Channel (TFC).

The ABS-CBN program will be aired on TFC cable and satellite television and TFC IPTV starting November 30, with the following time slots in these territories:

North and Latin America/ Canada : 11 p.m. (Eastern time); 8 p.m. (Pacific time)

: 11 p.m. (Eastern time); 8 p.m. (Pacific time) Europe, Middle East, and Africa : 7 a.m. (Saudi time)/ 5 a.m. (Rome time)

: 7 a.m. (Saudi time)/ 5 a.m. (Rome time) Asia and the Pacific: 12 nn (Manila/Hong Kong/Singapore); 2 p.m. (Guam/ Papua New Guinea)

The TFC airing of “Game KNB?” will be simultaneous with its stream on the KUMU app, where viewers can become contestants.

Hosted by Robi Domingo, the trivia game show also airs on Jeepney TV.

“Game KNB?”, which originally aired for 8 years until 2009 with Kris Aquino then Edu Manzano as hosts, returned as a digital program in October.

As in the original format, the game narrows down a wide pool of participants through an elimination round, and then the semifinal round, until a lone hopeful proceeds to answer the jackpot question.

