Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio announce global casting for new 'Karate Kid' movie

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio announce the global casting for the new "Karate Kid" move. Screen grab from Youtube/Sony Pictures Entertainment

A new "Karate Kid" movie is in the works, and the producers are looking for the next lead star.

In a video released by Sony Pictures, Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio announced the global casting search for the new movie.

"We're starring in a new Karate Kid movie together," Macchio said.

"That's big news, but we even have bigger news... We're looking for the next Karate kid," Chan added.

Macchio played the role of Daniel LaRusso in the 1984 film, while Chan played Mr. Han in the 2010 film.

According to Sony Pictures' website, they are looking for an actor to portray "Li Fong".

Interested applicants can send their name, location, recent photo and a short biography to karatekidcasting@sony. com.