MANILA – After creating a name for herself on social media, Mona Gonzales is venturing into a bigger platform as she was introduced on Tuesday as ShowBT Philippines' solo P-pop artist.

Gonzales, whose popularity began on TikTok, has joined the likes of P-pop supergroup SB19 and KAIA under ShowBT and Sony Music Entertainment.

The new singer, who becomes ShowBT’s first-ever solo artist, first rose to fame on TikTok with over 17 million followers, as of writing.

Gonzales etched her brand on the social media platform through her multilingual covers, including her takes on Japanese and Korean songs, especially OSTs of anime series.

As proof of her strong digital presence, her cover of “Suave” by El Alfa is currently the sixth most liked video in the world. She was also named Livestreamer of the Year at the TikTok Awards Philippines 2022.

Before her debut, Gonzales revealed that she started training under ShowBT last year but has been with the company for two years already.

“I started as a content creator. They offered me to become one of their girl trainees,” she said.

“It was a very good experience for me that I will never, ever forget because...sa training ang dami ko pang na-discover sa sarili ko.”

To mark the start of her music career, Gonzales also dropped her debut single “Always Remember," an effervescent cut that champions the value of self-worth and preservation in an attempt to bravely face the world and conquer everything.

She hopes that her own song would serve as a reminder to keep going amid hardships and doubts in life.

“I would like the song to be as a reminder na kahit malayo ako sa pamilya ko, kahit malayo ka sa friends mo, always remember that you have them and they will always support you,” she said.

According to Gonzales, “Always Remember” is a soft pop rock tune which has electric guitars and a pop-style beat that dominates the song.

It is also described as an inspirational track with breezy, summer hooks and a minimalist instrumentation.

Gonzales is aware of the growing number of new artists, who are trying to etch a name in the OPM scene.

“A lot of solo artists are nandyan. 'Yung difficulty for me is very high... I will do my best to contribute sa P-pop and OPM. It is difficult but it is possible,” she said.

Meanwhile, the release of the song comes with a vibrant music video that follows Gonzales' journey as an artist.

Shot in multiple locations that showcases the beautiful scenery of the Philippines, Gonzales could be seen dancing, singing, hopping, and walking with excitement.

