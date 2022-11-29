Jericho Rosales, Ryan Agoncillo to star in 'On the Job' prequel

Jericho Rosales and Ryan Agoncillo will star in Erik Matti’s prequel to his ‘On the Job’ film series. ABS-CBN/FILE, HBO Asia/Instagram: @ryan_agoncillo

MANILA — Acclaimed filmmaker Erik Matti is set to expand his “On the Job” universe of films, this time with a prequel starring Jericho Rosales and Ryan Agoncillo, according to Variety.

The prequel film, written by Michiko Yamamoto, is “set against the turbulent backdrop of the island of Mindanao where Pedring Eusebio, the corrupt mayor of a fictional city called La Paz, rises to power,” Variety reported.

“Eusebio, who started out in the rebel paramilitary group New People’s Army, has become the most influential politician and feared man in La Paz.”

Rosales has been cast as Eusebio, while Agoncillo will portray Rene Pacheco, described as a “high-ranking military official who makes his way into politics.”

Further cast members will be announced at a later date, the report said.

The still-untitled project will start rolling in the third quarter of 2023, with Ronald Monteverde co-producing with Matti under their company Reality MM Studios, and Dino Piacino as cinematographer.

Hinting at the film’s style of presentation and music, Matti said: “I love 1970s Hollywood crime films, or French Jean-Pierre Melville-type cop corruption movies that are no longer being made, although these are films that audiences still enjoy.”

The director also said the prequel “provides another opportunity to bring a fresh, new Filipino crime story with international appeal to the world.”

Matti’s “On the Job” universe kicked off in 2013, with the title film about prisoners who are temporarily freed to carry out assassinations, starring Piolo Pascual, Gerald Anderson, and Joel Torre. It was re-released in September this year as a director’s-cut, six-part series with additional scenes.

The sequel, “On the Job: The Missing 8,” premiered in 2021 similarly to critical acclaim, earning lead star John Arcilla wide recognition for his portrayal as a radio host who rethinks his support for the government after a series of assassinations. Notably, the role won Arcilla the coveted Volpi Cup for Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival.

Related video: