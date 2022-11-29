Screenshot from Vanity Fair's YouTube channel.

After 6 years, American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish said she will not be releasing her video interview with Vanity Fair annually.

In an Instagram story, Eilish said that she will keep on shooting the videos but she will put them on hold and release them after a few years.

"Gonna be the last (Vanity Fair) video for a while ... gonna keep shooting one every year but hold them (and) put one out every few years, love you all dearly," she said.

Every October 18, Eilish sits down with Vanity Fair to give an update about her life and look back on her life for the past years.

Eilish rose to fame for her song "Bad Guy" which won Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards in 2020. She also won Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" sweeping the major awards that year, including Best New Artist.

In 2021, she again won Record of the Year for "Everything I Wanted" and Best Song Written for Visual Media for "No Time To Die."

"No Time To Die" also won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2022.

