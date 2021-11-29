MANILA -- Actress-singer Maymay Entrata expressed her gratitude to all those who watched and supported her major digital concert "MPowered," which was streamed exclusively on KTX.ph over the weekend.

"Thank you. Sa wakas natapos na po ang 'MPowered' concert. Maraming salamat ngayon pa lang sa lahat ng mga nanood at nakisama, nakisaya. Thank you po. Sa susunod ulit," Entratra said in Star Magic's "Inside News."

Star Magic has released an over 16-minute video showing the highlights of Entrata's concert, as well as her final rehearsal for the show.

"Ngayon na ang araw ng aking concert. Sobrang Diyos ko, kinakabahan na ako. Kumakabog-kabog, pero okay lang kabogera pa rin. Magre-ready na kami for band rehearsals, after noon magba-blockings na with guests. ... Ayon excited na ako, kita-kits," she said before the concert.

Guest performers at the concert were AC Bonifacio, Darren Espanto, Mimiyuuuh and Nyoy Volante.

Before this, Entrata last performed at a concert when she and screen partner Edward Barber staged "M.E and U" at the New Frontier Theater in September 2019.

Entrata started her showbiz career when she joined "Pinoy Big Brother" where she was first paired with fellow housemate Barber to for one of the most followed love teams at the time.

Aside from TV series and digital shows, Entrata has also appeared in several films, including in the highest grossing film “Hello, Love, Goodbye.”