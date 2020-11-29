Younger version of ‘Four Sisters’ deal with family problem in film's official trailer

MANILA — Star Cinema on Sunday released the official trailer of the film prequel “Four Sisters Before the Wedding,” providing a sneak peek of the younger set of cast in character.

Uploaded on the film outfit’s Youtube channel, the trailer for the Mae Cruz-Alviar-helmed follow-up is set 10 years before the wedding.

The trailer shows how the Salazar siblings are trying to deal with the fact that their parents, played by Carmina Villarroel and Dominic Ochoa, are having marital problems and are on the verge of separation.

The movie is also expected to explore the relationship of the Salazar siblings and the events that led to their respective conflicts as shown in “Four Sisters and the Wedding.”

The younger lead stars are Alexa Ilacad as Bobbie, Gillian Vicencio as Alex, Charlie Dizon as Teddie, Belle Mariano as Gabbie, and Clarence Delgado as CJ.

They will give life to the same characters previously portrayed by Bea Alonzo, Angel Locsin, Toni Gonzaga, Shaina Magdayao and Enchong Dee, respectively.

Aside from the main cast as well as Villarroel and Ochoa, the other actors featured in the film are Irma Adlawan, Kakai Bautista, Cai Cortez, Jameson Blake, Joao Costancia, Pinky Amador, Minnie Aguilar, Boom Labrusca, Jenny Miller, Jeremiah Lisbo, and Gigi de Lana.

“Four Sisters Before the Wedding” will be available to stream on December 11 through KTX.ph, iWant TFC, IPTV, Cignal PPV, and Sky Cable PPV, at P150 per ticket.