LOOK: Valeen Montenegro is now engaged

MANILA — Actress Valeen Montenegro on Sunday announced that she is engaged to be wed to her boyfriend Riel Manuel.

On her social media post, Montenegro shared the good news to her followers as she uploaded snaps taken from the marriage proposal.

"Easiest YES!!!" she wrote on her Instagram page.

Manuel also announced their engagement on his social media post.

Celebrities including Janine Gutierrez, Chito Miranda, Jessy Mendiola, Camille Prats, Kim Molina, and Megan Young greeted the couple on their engagement.