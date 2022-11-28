Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada at the Star Magical Christmas event. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The fans have spoken, as they voted for their favorite couple on the white carpet of the Star Magical Christmas event on Sunday.

Kapamilya love team KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad won the Fan Vote: Best Couple of Metro.Style at the first-ever Star Magical Christmas held on November 26.

The love team partners dubbed as KDLex garnered 68% on the final results of the online voting.

Aside from the Best Couple, Ilacad was voted as the winner of Best in Costume Female with 48% votes, while Estrada won the Best in Costume Male with 46% votes.

Aside from KDLex other love teams that graced the white carpet of the Star Magical Christmas event were Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte (LoiNie), Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin (FranSeth), Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla (KathNiel), and others.

Led by Star Magic, the thanksgiving event was held to celebrate the holiday season at the Sheraton Manila Hotel in Pasay City.

It was also a reunion for the more than 100 artists of the talent arm of ABS-CBN since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

