South Korean hip-hop and R&B label AOMG announced Monday it will bring its artists to the Philippines in January for a concert.

In a Twitter post, AOMG unveiled the stops for the Asia leg of its "Follow the Movement" world tour, which includes a show at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on Jan. 15.

The tour's lineup includes rappers Simon Dominic, Gray and Loco, and singers Yugyeom of the K-pop boy group GOT7 and Lee Hi.

The tour will also make stops in Singapore, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan, according to AOMG.

Tickets will go on sale starting Dec. 5 via aomgworldtour.com.

Established in 2013 by singer-rapper Jay Park, AOMG is home to some of the most popular hip-hop and R&B artists in the South Korean music scene.

