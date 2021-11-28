MANILA — Karen Bordador, Alexa Ilacad, Samantha Bernardo and TJ Valderrama are the fifth batch of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10" housemates to be nominated for eviction.

The list of nominees were revealed Sunday night.



The four housemates are now up for eviction after receiving the highest number of votes from their fellow housemates.

Bordador received 9 points, Ilacad received 8 points, Valderrama received 7 points and Bernardo received 5 points from their housemates.

This is Ilacad's second time to be nominated.

It was also announced that there will be a double eviction next week. This means among the four nominees, only two will be given a chance to stay.

The house will also be divided into two. More details will be given on Monday.

Matapos ang matinding pasabog tungkol sa Double Evictionm isa pang kaganapan ang yayanig sa mga housemates, dahil ang Bahay ni Kuya ay mahahati sa DALAWA. #PBB5thNomination — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) November 28, 2021

On Saturday, Kyle Echarri was the fourth housemate to be evicted this season.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.