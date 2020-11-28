'Summer in November': Lucy Torres stuns in beach photos

MANILA — Flawless. Gorgeous. Goddess.

These were just some of the compliments thrown at Leyte Rep. Lucy Torres Gomez after she posted photos of her beach getaway on Instagram this past week.

“A summer in November,” was what she wrote to caption some of them.

The snaps have garnered more than 100,000 likes on Instagram combined, and drew comments from celebrity friends such as Iza Calzado, Karla Estrada, Maxene Magalona, and Liz Uy.

Gomez first started out as a commercial model and actress before delving into politics. She is the husband of Ormoc City Mayor and national sports official Richard Gomez.

In October, Gomez also posted on Instagram a photo showing the “no make-up” look that went viral, too.

