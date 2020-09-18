Juliana Gomez wows netizens with beach photos

MANILA -- Juliana Gomez, the only daughter of Richard Gomez and Lucy Torres-Gomez, wowed her fans and followers as she shared her photos of her beach vacation with friends.

On Instagram, the 20-year-old Gomez posted photos showing her in sexy bikinis.

In one of her posts, Gomez flaunted her curves in a blue two-piece swimsuit.

She also shared a snap of her in a black bikini and a white blouse.

Gomez's swimsuit photos garnered thousands of "likes" as netizens also left comments on her photos, mostly admiring her.

Just recently, Gomez celebrated her 20th birthday and in her Instagram post, the young lady expressed her gratitude for "everything in my life."

"Hello 20. I’m grateful for everyone and everything in my life," she wrote.

For her 20th birthday, her father, Richard Gomez, the incumbent mayor of Ormoc City, shared his message for his daughter.



He described his daughter as the "bearer of joy and happiness" and the "best thing" that ever happened to him and his wife.

He also gave his advice to his only child.

"Now that you are 20, you now have bigger responsibilities to handle. Make decisions that will make your heart happy. I love you!" Gomez wrote.