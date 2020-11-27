LOOK: Jane de Leon looks radiant in birthday shoot

MANILA — Donning black but looking radiant, Jane de Leon shared with her fans Friday a pictorial to mark her 22nd birthday.

“Never ending fantasy,” de Leon wrote of her photo shoot, with lensman Gee Plamenco.

“Thank you [to] the whole team who made this possible [for] me,” she added, crediting Denise Ochoa and and Chris Rodil for her makeup and hair, respectively, and Cath Sobrevega for her styling.

The past year saw de Leon’s sudden rise to popularity after she was announced as the Darna actress in ABS-CBN’s film adaptation.

While that project has since been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, de Leon remains visible as “ASAP Natin ‘To’s” newly anointed “Dance Goddess,” and with a starring role in “MMK’s” fresh episodes starting November 28.