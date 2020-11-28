LOOK: Hopia of ‘Goin’ Bulilit’ fame gets engaged

MANILA—From Hopia to Trina Legaspi to possibly now Trina Jarina.

This was after Legaspi, fondly referred to as Hopia during her “Goin’ Bulilit” days, got engaged to her boyfriend Ryan Jarina this Saturday.

She broke the news to her fans on Instagram, posting a series of photos showing Jarina proposing to her and her saying yes.

“Without a doubt, in a heartbeat, I said YES!” she wrote as the caption. “I can’t wait to marry my first and only love.”

The couple have been dating for six years.

Their engagement came just a week after Legaspi was teased by her fans over possibly marrying Jarina. Her parents were asked about it when she featured them in a recent vlog.

Her dad seemed to be OK with the idea, while her mother joked that she’s not ready to see her daughter walk down the aisle just yet.

Legaspi is known for her stint on “Goin’ Bulilit” during the batch that included Kathryn Bernardo and Julia Montes. She came to be referred to as Hopia.

She postponed her showbiz career for a while to pursue her studies, and graduated with a degree in communications back in 2016.

She returned to the spotlight with her screen name Trina Legaspi and is currently being managed by Star Magic. She also has a vlog with about 40,000 subscribers and works as a financial advisor.

RELATED VIDEO: