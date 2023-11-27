Zack Tabudlo drops new album while on tour

BEVERLY HILLS -- In a few short years, Zack Tabudlo has become one of the biggest hitmakers in the Philippines.

These past weeks, the 22-year-old has been touring North America, including a sold-out stop in Los Angeles where fans packed the Saban Theater.

"He's been doing really well and his music blowing up," one of the fans said.

"I think he’s great, especially for the new age. His music is very relatable even for people who don’t understand Tagalog, The vibe of his music is perfect amazingly," another fan shared.

Tabudlo said he was surprised by the amount of support he has received on the road.

"We didn’t really expect anything with this... So far it's been really, really great so having everyone and the sold out shows it's just amazing," Tabudlo said.

While on tour, Tabudlo released his latest album “3rd Time's A Charm,” which has 17 tracks including previously released chart-toppers like "Gusto" featuring Al James.

"It was perfect timing, it was time to release a third album. It's been a while since my last album, which was 'For All,' and my recent album before '3rd Time's A Charm' dropped. It was an experimental album, I just dived into really different styles and genres for that one. So going back into my pacing, it's just doing something kind of what I really want to do basically,' Tabudlo shaid.

As “3rd Time's A Charm” climbs up the charts, Tabudlo said he has a few plans in the works.

"It’s now just more of touring. We have an announcement coming soon, it's a big announcement in terms of making music globally, but it's a secret for now," Tabudlo said.

In the meantime Tabudlo will tour throughout Asia, including a stop in Thailand, where he’s expected to be a big draw. The music video for “Turn Back Time” a collaboration with Thai singer Violette Wautier and actor Bright just hit the 1 million view mark on YouTube after releasing abut a month ago. -- Report from Steve Angeles, ABS-CBN News in Beverly Hills, California