Photo from Zack Tabudlo's Instagram account.

MANILA — OPM singer Zack Tabudlo is set to hold a concert in Singapore next year.

In an announcement, Tabudlo said he will have a Singapore leg for his "The Morning Tour!" on January 21, 2024.

"Morning is my nickname growing up, all my family and friends know me by that nickname so I just feel like it's nice to go back to something familiar in this tour that's why we named it The Morning Tour," Tabudlo said.

"It will be a wild show for sure. I’ll be singing more of my hit songs and I really look forward to meeting and interacting with the fans. I'm really grateful for each and every one of you. We’re going to party like crazy so see you all there!" he added.

Pre-sale of tickets will be available on November 14 at 10:00 a.m. while general sale of tickets will be available the next day via online, hotline and SingPost outlets.

Tabudlo rose to fame for joining "The Voice Kids Philippines" season 1 in 2014.

He is known for his tracks like “Nangangamba,” “Sigurado,” "Binibini," “Habang Buhay,” “Give Me Your Forever,” “Pano,” among others.

