Shin Hyun-been, left, and Jung Woo-sung at the press conference for the South Korean romance drama ‘Tell Me That You Love Me.’ Photo courtesy of Disney+

MANILA — After over a decade, veteran South Korean actor Jung Woo-sung returns to the small screen with the romance drama “Tell Me That You Love Me,” a project that he and his female lead Shin Hyun-been found challenging because of its use of sign language.

Based on a 1995 Japanese series with the same title, “Tell Me That You Love Me,” which premieres Monday on Disney+, follows the love story between hearing-impaired painter Cha Jin-woo (played by Jung) and aspiring actress Jung Mo-eun (Shin).

At the heart of the story is a deeper appreciation for communication, considering the dynamics between the two main characters, Jung said at an online press conference hours before the show’s premiere.

“I think ‘Tell Me That You Love Me’ is really about the essence of communication and conveying your message,” said Jung, a multi-awarded actor whose last TV project was the romantic drama “Padam Padam” in 2011.

Jung, whose notable projects include films like the melodrama “A Moment to Remember” and erotic thriller “Scarlet Innocence,” said he worked on “Tell Me That You Love Me” because the story resonated with him and he found it refreshing from other K-dramas.

“In Korea, it’s usually a very successful man who is the lead character of the show. But this time around, it’s a guy with hearing disabilities… it really kind of pulled up my heartstrings,” he said.

Director Kim Yoon-jin, second from the left, with Jung Woo-sung and Shin Hyun-been at the press conference for ‘Tell Me That You Love Me.’ Photo courtesy of Disney+

Jung, however, clarified that he did not choose to work on “Tell Me That You Love Me” to send a “social message.”

“[But] of course, any kind of impact that’s positive that comes with working on a project like this, if this show could help refresh the mind of biases towards disabilities, I would very much appreciate it,” he said.

For the series, Jung and Shin learned sign language, which tested the actors’ abilities since it was a new experience for them both.

“I had fun initially. But when it comes to sign language, a difference in direction, a slight hand movement, it can mean something completely different,” Jung said.

“When I had a lot of dialogue in sign language, sometimes I would get confused if it’s the right gesture or not. And because inside my head, I’m thinking about both the sign language and dialogue, it was very difficult,” the actor recounted.

Shin Hyun-been at the press conference for ‘Tell Me That You Love Me.’ Photo courtesy of Disney+

Shin, on the other hand, found it difficult to act with someone who did not respond with spoken lines.

“Because it’s people who use different languages -- one uses audio, the other one uses sign language -- I did feel a bit burdened in terms of how I would be the only one using spoken language,” said Shin, known for starring in the dramas “Hospital Playlist” and “Reborn Rich.”

“When you’re acting with someone else, you base your acting upon the dialogue that goes on between the two but if I’m not getting any audio from the other cast member then how will I go about it? Those were some of the concerns that I had,” she explained.

Finding love as an adult

Shin said “Tell Me That You Love Me” would also resonate with people in their 30s and 40s because it talks about falling in love during those particular ages.

“While [people in their 30s and 40s] go through a lot of different circumstances, whether it’s in their career or personal life, is it always easy to start love at that point in your life? I would say no,” Shin said.

“So the generation who are in their 30s and 40s, I think you are going to relate a lot to the characters because while the characters have unique circumstances, these things that make you hesitant towards new emotions, these are universal feelings,” she said.

Jung Woo-sung at the press conference for ‘Tell Me That You Love Me.’ Photo courtesy of Disney+

The character of Jin-woo, for instance, “is very cautious,” Jung said.

“He doubts his own feelings and he tries to maintain a distance from the emotions that are thrown at him. Of course, he does carry his own hurt and pain related to love so he has his own share of fears,” he said.

Jung added that the show presents a distinct love story through its pacing.

“It’s not rash, high-speed, always lovey-dovey. This is a tranquil, silent love story that’s slow burn and it gives you a lot of food for thought. Sometimes we are used to high-speed, fast-moving shows but this is a different one,” he said.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.