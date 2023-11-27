Diana Zubiri looks back on controversial FHM cover

MANILA -- Twenty-one years ago, actress Diana Zubiri made a much talked-about pictorial for men's magazine FHM in her two-piece bikini atop the EDSA-Mandaluyong flyover. She was only 17 years old then and was undaunted when she gave her nod to that pose.

That controversial pictorial created a stir and led to a case of grave scandal in the mayor’s court against then 17-year-old Diana, filed by then Mandaluyong Mayor Ben Abalos.

“Looking back, hindi ko na-feel while it was happening before,” Zubiri told ABS-CBN News. “Bago pa lang ako sa showbiz and I still had no idea how grave it was at that time. I remembered I started in that pose and I became known after that.

“Viral” was not a common thing yet at that time. Yet, Zubiri created a headline-hogging issue without any social media yet.

“Today, any artist, you can just see on your cellphone,” Zubiri said. “Digital na ang popularity ng isang artista or celebrity. Happy ako when I did that billboard, people would always look at that.”

Zubiri made it a point to finish her studies even at the height of her showbiz projects and motherhood to her eldest child King, now 14. She became a single mother after her first husband died.

“Ang schedule ko was divided to work, school and my son,” Zubiri shared. “Those were my sacrifices. But I managed to finish school.”

She had insecurities with her younger classmates then. “I remembered crying at that time,” she recalled. “But I got along with them eventually and we often went out. I made it a point to become a good influence to them, being their senior classmate.”

From her classmates, she got special treatment while they were in school. However, her school, Miriam College, was very careful not to give her any special treatment.

After six years in college, Zubiri graduated in 2015 and received her Communication Arts degree. Shortly after she received her diploma, she tied the knot with Andy Smith.

“It took me six years to finish college,” Zubiri shared. “I had many absences that was why graduation was delayed for me.”

Her manager Jojo Gabinete encouraged her to purchase a house, which she leases after the family decided to migrate to Australia in early 2021.

Her transition to become a hands-on mom when they moved to Australia became a challenge for Zubiri, who has two other children, Aliyah or Lele, 7, and the youngest Mimi, 3.

“I didn’t experience that here because we had household help,” she said. “When I got tired, I could always give the baby to the yaya. Today, I do things on my own, with the help of Andy.

“Everyday, I always pray to help me get through everything I need to do everyday,” she shared. “I sometimes get to my lowest point as a mom and I ask myself so many questions, ‘Kaya ko pa ba?”

Zubiri was recently seen on "It's Showtime" after she decided to reunite with her fellow Sang’gre – Iza Calzado, Karylle and Sunshine Dizon – from “Encantadia.”

Zubiri’s return to Manila coincided with her being the ambassador of Signet Institute in Australia, with campuses in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide. She is tasked to entice students to enroll in the school.

She returned to Adelaide last November 20.

While in the Philippines, Zubiri also went to Baguio to meet with students who are interested to study abroad, as well as their parents. They are also going to Cebu and Cagayan de Oro next year.

“Sobrang random when we met in Australia,” recalled Zubiri after she personally met Katherine Faye Villar, business development manager of Signet Institute, as well as Matt Harris, general manager. “I was in the Filipino fiesta and I was selling leche flan and puto when Faye approached me.”

Apparently, after more than two years, Zubiri has adjusted to her “simple and ordinary” life out of the limelight and as a homemaker in Australia.

“That was my life back in Manila when I didn’t have taping or shooting,” she admitted. “No make-up. So, it was not hard for me to adjust.

“Sometimes, when I went to the mall, there were Filipinos who still recognize me. Their culture in Australia, they hardly disturb other people. But they apologize before trying to pose for a picture with me.

“Malls in Australia are only up to 5 p.m., so most of the people there are family-oriented. We went mostly to parks in the afternoon.”

Her daily life in Adelaide consists of preparing her children for school with the help of her hubby. Then, she will cook breakfast as Smith tries to go back to bed.

“Bacon and eggs lang because I’m still learning how to cook,” Zubiri admitted. “I learned basic cooking of Pinoy food, pero hindi masyadong mahirap dahil ang layo ng bilihan ng ingredients.

“I also cooked steamed vegetables when Andy and I went on a diet. We tried to return to working out recently. Ang bilis to lose weight.”

Zubiri and Smith put up an agency for livestreaming online on the Bigo app. “So we monitor our hosts at night,” she disclosed. “They have a competition every 8 to 10:30 p.m. here [in the Philippines]. We are ahead by two and a half hours when there’s daylight saving time.”

They decided to transfer to Australia in 2021, a year after Zubiri gave birth to their youngest baby. “I couldn’t work in lock-in tapings at that time because of our baby,” she shared. “That’s why we went to Australia where there are no COVID cases.”