Maja Salvador in her final scene as Cassandra, with Richard Gutierrez as Apollo, in the Friday episode of ‘The Iron Heart.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Actress Maja Salvador expressed gratitude to viewers of “The Iron Heart” and ABS-CBN as her character exited the primetime teleserye on Friday.

In the November 25 episode of the action-drama series, Cassandra (Salvador) was caught in the crossfire as Tatsulok, led by Priam (Albert Martinez), sought revenge for his son Jason’s (Lance Carr) death.

Apollo’s (Richard Gutierrez) assigned mission had mistakenly killed Jason, making his organization the target of Priam’s vengeance. With Cassandra’s death, Apollo recommitted himself as a secret agent, out to bring down Tatsulok.

The two had just been planning to get married, after Apollo accomplished what he thought would be his final mission. The episode ended with Apollo burying Cassandra, and vowing to avenge her death.

Shortly after “The Iron Heart’s” Friday broadcast, Salvador took to social media to bid farewell as Cassandra, and to thank those who were instrumental in her ABS-CBN comeback.

“Thank you, Kapamilya!” she wrote with heart emojis in the iconic colors of ABS-CBN. “Thank you @StarCreativesTV sa pagtitiwala sa akin na gampanan ko si Cassandra!”

“Hanggang sa muli! Paalam Cassandra!”

Thank you Kapamilya! ❤💚💙

Thank you @StarCreativesTV sa pagtitiwala sa akin na gampanan ko si Cassandra! Hanggang sa muli! Paalam Cassandra! 💔

#TIHCassandra #TheIronHeart — MAJA (@dprincessmaja) November 25, 2022

Billed as special participation, Salvador’s casting in “The Iron Heart” marked her return to ABS-CBN after more than two years. Her last Kapamilya series was “The Killer Bride,” which concluded in January 2020 or two months before the onset of the pandemic in the country.

Following the lockdown and the subsequent franchise denial of ABS-CBN, Salvador appeared in programs on TV5 and GMA-7. She remains visible on both networks.

