Maja Salvador graces the media launch of 'The Iron Heart' at Dolphy Theater. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Amid the intrigues hurled against her after appearing in different TV networks, Maja Salvador’s comeback in ABS-CBN surprised her legion of supporters.

On Saturday, the Kapamilya actress for nearly 20 years stepped foot on the network once again as she is included in the cast of the upcoming Kapamilya series “The Iron Heart.”

During the media launch of the show, Salvador admitted that it was an easy decision for her to accept the project, especially because of her long history with Star Creatives – the production team behind “The Iron Heart.”

“Madali lang ako napapayag. Of course, it’s under Star Creatives. Ang dami ko na nagawang magagandang shows sa Star Creatives – Legal Wife, Bridges of Love –- iba yung alaga sakin ng Star Creatives family,” she said in the press conference.

"Naka-20 thank you ata si Chard sa akin."



Maja Salvador says it was an easy decision to join the cast of "The Iron Heart." pic.twitter.com/EZv5j3znYx — Karl Cedrick Basco (@cedrickkbasco) November 5, 2022

According to the actress, she immediately flew to Cebu after some revisions of the script to join Gutierrez in filming the series.

Salvador, however, is not a recurring cast member of the show, calling her appearance as a special participation.

Gutierez, for his part, was grateful to the actress for accepting the project.

“Eksakto yung timing ng pagpasok ni Maja. We couldn’t be happier to have her onboard. We’re very thankful kay Maja na tinanggap niya,” he said.

Maja Salvador: Sobrang important nito kasi ABS-CBN. Ang ABS-CBN ay ang ganda gumawa ng isang teleserye. pic.twitter.com/N4BabJQj81 — Karl Cedrick Basco (@cedrickkbasco) November 5, 2022

Salvador also shared that the project was not new to her but she considered it important because it is with ABS-CBN.

“Hindi siya bago sakin pero sobrang importanteng ito because it's ABS-CBN. Ang ABS-CBN ay ang ganda gumawa ng isang teleserye. Na-miss ko gumawa ng isang love story,” she said at the end of the media launch.

Salvador’s casting in “Iron Heart” comes over two years since “The Killer Bride,” her last ABS-CBN project which concluded in January 2020 or two months before the onset of the pandemic in the country.

Following the lockdown and the subsequent franchise denial of ABS-CBN, Salvador appeared in programs on TV5 and GMA-7. She remains visible on both networks, in addition to her forthcoming ABS-CBN return.

