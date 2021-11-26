Screenshot from Kapamilya Online Live

Volleyball star Alyssa Valdez on Friday was reduced to tears when her boyfriend, professional basketball player Kiefer Ravena, appeared on a screen to surprise her with a touching message.

As celebrity housemates struggle to do the “Freeze Task” inside the house, Big Brother added a challenge for Valdez as he aired the voice of Ravena while Valdez and the rest of contestants were not allowed to move.

“Hello. Ly? Nandyan ka ba?” Ravena said in a recording which was played repeatedly.

When the housemates finally got the signal to move, Valdez knew it was her partner’s voice and started to get teary eyes.

“For sure that was me. Ako 'yung tinatawag. Na-recognize ko rin po 'yung voice... I haven't seen him also for ilang months na rin. Hindi ko pa rin siya nakaka-usap kasi naka-stay din dito sa bahay n'yo po,” Valdez told Big Brother.

A screen later appeared near the pool area and the housemates immediately had the hunch that it was for Valdez.

True enough, Ravena appeared on the screen and gave the Phenom a moving statement which eventually made the athlete cry.

In his message, the basketball player, who is currently in Japan, told his girlfriend how proud he is to see Valdez inside the “PBB” house.

“It's nice to see the other side of you. I'm sure maraming natutuwa. Lahat kami natutuwa. Marami kang napapatawa. Marami kang napapasaya. Lagi mo lang tatandaan, maraming, maraming sumusuporta sa 'yo,” he said.

“Nandito lang kami sa likod mo, in your journey. Mahal na mahal ka namin. Louie, Blake, and Rocky, they all miss you. Ingat ka palagi. We miss you. Galingan mo diyan. Finish strong. Kayang-kaya mo yan, ikaw pa,” he added.

Valdez told her fellow housemates that she has not seen Ravena for quite some time already as the plays for Shiga Lakestars in the Japan B.League.

“I never really thought na ganun pala 'yung impact ng isang video greeting sa isang tao. Now that I've experienced it, grabe. Sobrang nakakatuwa. Nagkakaroon po ng bagong motivation to keep going talaga. Sobrang saya lang,” Valdez quipped.

