LOOK: Heaven Peralejo turns 22

MANILA -- Actress Heaven Peralejo celebrated her 22nd birthday on Thursday, November 25.

Peralejo turned to social media to share her beach photo and a message for herself as she marks her special day.



"22 rotations around the sun and cheers to more. Grateful for all the lessons, blessings, and people in my life that have helped shape the woman I’m becoming. Here’s to thriving, smiling, and riding through the waves of life!" Peralejo wrote.

Last month, Peralejo confirmed that she is again single after deleting all her photos with Kiko Estrada on social media, just weeks after revealing that they are a couple.

According to Peralejo, she has moved on and is now enjoying her life.





Related video: