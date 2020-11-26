WATCH: 'The Boss Baby' sequel has ninja babies

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Boss Baby is back and this time he's fighting ninja...babies.

In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar-nominated blockbuster comedy The Boss Baby, the Templeton brothers—Tim (James Marsden) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin)—have become adults and drifted away from each other.

Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad while Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again and inspire a new family business.

Ariana Greenblatt and Amy Sedaris join the cast as Tabitha and adorable new infant Tina while Jeff Goldblum voices the character Dr. Edwin Armstrong. Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel reprise their roles as Ted and Tim’s parents.

Building on the success of the first film, which earned more than $500 million worldwide, The Boss Baby: Family Business is directed by returning filmmaker Tom McGrath and is produced by Jeff Hermann (Kung Fu Panda 3).

The Boss Baby: Family Business will be distributed in the Philippines by United International Pictures through Columbia Pictures.