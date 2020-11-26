Digitally restored Pinoy classic 'Malvarosa' to stream online for free

MANILA -- ABS-CBN Sagip Pelikula and LVN Pictures will be streaming for free the digitally restored 1958 family drama "Malvarosa."

The award-winning classic stars showbiz icons Charito Solis and Leroy Salvador, among others. It was directed by Dr. Gregorio Fernandez, and written by Consuelo P. Osorio.

On its official social media page, ABS-CBN Film Restoration shared that "Malvarosa" had "undergone automated restoration in 2K that took 80 hours wherein it helped diminish the impairments such as scratches, specks, flicker, and image instability. Color adjustments were made in every scene to closely achieve the contrast and brightness of the original material."

The scanning and automated restoration of the film were done at ABS-CBN Film Archives in 2019, it added.

"Malvarosa" will be streamed for free in high definition on December 1 at 7:30 p.m. on ABS-CBN Film Restoration's official Facebook page.

