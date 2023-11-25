Janice de Belen, Romnick Sarmenta join cast of 'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim'

Photos from Dreamscape Entertainment's Facebook page.

MANILA — More stars will be joining Kim Chiu and Paolo Avelino in the Filipino adaptation of "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?", as Dreamscape Entertainment revealed its cast on Saturday.

Among the cast are Janice de Belen, Romnick Sarmenta, Pepe Herrera, Angeline Quinto, and Franco Laurel.

Yves Flores and Gillian Vicencio will be reunited and be joined by Kaori Oinuma, JC Alcantara, Cai Cortez, Phi Palmos, Kat Galang, Brian Sy, and Kim Won Shik.

ABS-CBN Entertainment and Viu are partnering for the local adaptation of CJ ENM’s hit romantic-comedy series for Filipino viewers. The webtoon-based Korean series not only topped the local ratings when it aired in 2018, but also gained widespread popularity globally.

To be produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, this is the third adaptation of a top rating international format between ABS-CBN and Viu, following “The Broken Marriage Vow” and “Flower of Evil.”

Set to air in 2024, “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim” is about a handsome, narcissistic vice-chairman of a major corporation whose seemingly perfect world turns upside down when his highly competent secretary of many years announces her resignation.

He will do everything it takes to keep her by his side, and in the process, they start to develop romantic feelings for each other.

