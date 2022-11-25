‘MMK’ will conclude in December after more than 31 years on air. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Veteran news anchor Mel Tiangco, whose own drama anthology once aired in the same time slot as “MMK,” described the ABS-CBN title as irreplaceable, following the announcement of its nearing farewell.

Tiangco was asked about the conclusion of “MMK” during a recent media conference for “Magpakailanman,” the weekend program which similarly dramatizes real-life stories and where Tiangco is the presenter.

The December 10 exit of “MMK,” the longest-running drama anthology in Asia, was announced by its host Charo Santos-Concio early this week.

“I hope it’s not true. I hope it’s not true,” Tiangco said, as quoted by entertainment columnist Salve Asis. “Walang makakapalit sa ‘Maalaala Mo Kaya.’ It is a class of its own, ang ‘Maalaala Mo Kaya.’”

Tiangco then recalled her own show being broadcast at the same time as “MMK” for a time, saying it was difficult to overtake the Kapamilya show in TV ratings.

“Talagang hindi biro ‘yung pagka natapat ka noon sa ‘Maalaala Mo Kaya.’ Ah, naku! Magdasal ka na sa lahat ng santo! Hindi maa-ano ‘yan, hindi mo matatalo,” she said.

When told that “Magpakailanman” dared to air at the same time as “MMK,” Tiangco quipped, laughing, “Makapal ang mukha ko, e!”

Originally titled “Maalaala Mo Kaya,” the ABS-CBN program premiered in May 1991. Its success saw the title expand as a radio drama, a 1994 movie, and a comic book adaptation, among others, with its regular weekend run (and the guessing game of its episode titles) making a mark on pop culture.

Leading up to its TV farewell, “MMK” will air a three-part special, “Scarlet Woman,” from November 26 to December 10.

