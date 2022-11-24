MANILA — “Love will find you,” was Ben&Ben’s reminder to its listeners Friday midnight, as the Filipino supergroup released its new single “Dear.”

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The 5-minute English track speaks of certainty in love and companionship after overcoming challenges and despite disagreements and misunderstandings.

In a note addressed to their loyal fans or “Liwanag” a few hours before the song dropped, Ben&Ben’s members said “Dear” was “written after finding the deepest kind of love at a time when it was least expected.”

“No matter how impossible it may seem, if it’s meant to be, love will find you. And when that time comes, you’ll be ready for it. It’ll be quite an adventure,” the note said.

A few words about our new song, “Dear”. pic.twitter.com/HV3tOU4SKR — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) November 24, 2022

Ben&Ben ended the note by quoting lyrics from the tune: “Only the two of us can understand the sureness of our love.”

Shortly before “Dear” debuted, the group and track became the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter in the Philippines, as fans expressed excitement about the release and answered a prompt from the band, to share “one thing you’ve always wanted to say, but never had the strength to tell someone.”

The release of “Dear” came a day after Ben&Ben hauled five trophies from the 2022 Awit Awards, including Album of the Year for “Pebble House Vol. 1: Kuwaderno.”

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC