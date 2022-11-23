Home  >  Entertainment

Awit Awards 2022: SB19, Ben&Ben lead winners

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 24 2022 01:01 AM

Ben&Ben clinched a total of five trophies, including Album of the Year, at the 2022 Awit Awards at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on Wednesday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
MANILA — Filipino supergroups SB19 and Ben&Ben emerged as the big winners in the 2022 Awit Awards, with seven and five trophies, respectively.

Presented by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry (PARI) and curated by MYX Global, the star-studded awarding ceremony was held Wednesday night at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

KZ Tandingan took home three trophies after the 2022 Awit Awards at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on Wednesday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Artists who won more than one award also included KZ Tandingan with three, and Belle Mariano, Leanne & Naara, Zild, and Noel Mendez, with two each.

Winners of the top prizes were Leanne & Naara’s “Anticipation” as Record of the Year, Ben&Ben’s “Pebble House Vol. 1: Kuwaderno, Ben&Ben” as Album of the Year, and Zack Tabudlo’s “Binibini” as Song of the Year.

Belle Mariano, seen here with StarPop head Rox Santos, received two recognition, Breakthrough Artist and Favorite Song, at the Awit Awards 2022 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on Wednesday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
SB19, which recently wrapped its US concert tour and is set to fly to Singapore, was represented by its music collaborators in accepting awards. Three members of Ben&Ben, meanwhile, were present at the ceremony.

Hosted by MYX VJs Edward Barber and Samm Alvero, the awards night featured performances from Paolo Sandejas, Sam Concepcion, Maymay Entrata, Alamat, Alex Bruce, Angela Ken, Janine Berdin, Jason Dhakal, Khimo Gumatay, Lola Amour, Hero, and Zild.

Maymay Entrata, winner of the Favorite Female Artist award, was also one of the performers at the 2022 Awit Awards at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on Wednesday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Award presenters included AC Bonifacio, Alexa Ilacad, Andrea Brillantes, KD Estrada, KAIA, VXON, Jeremy G, and JC Alcantara.

Below is the full list of winners of the 35th edition of Awit Awards:

Record of the Year
Anticipation, Leanne & Naara

Album of the Year
Pebble House Vol. 1: Kuwaderno, Ben&Ben

Song of the Year
Binibini, Zack Tabudlo

Best Collaboration
Sabel, Ben&Ben feat. KZ Tandingan

Best Performance by a Group Recording Artist
MAPA, SB19

Best Instrumental Performance
Cutting Candy, Noel Mendez feat. Rancis de Leon, Jack Rufo, Bobby Taylo

Best Performance by a Male Recording Artist
Kyusi, Zild

Best Performance by a Female Recording Artist
11:59, KZ Tandingan

Best Music Video
Lunod, Jerrold Tarog/Ben&Ben/Zild/Juan Karlos

Best Cover Art
Kalawakan, Paul Ramirez/Paul Pablo

Best Engineered Recording
Blink, Fran ‘The Ringmaster’ Lorenzo/Clara Benin

Most Streamed Artist
SB19

Most Streamed Song
MAPA, SB19

Favorite Group Artist
BGYO

Best Christmas Recording
Halo-Halo, The Itchyworms

Best Song Written for Movie/TV/Stage Play
Di Ka Nag-Iisa, Anne ‘Sisa’ Jamito and Lordvino ‘Bassilyo’ Ignacio/Jonathan Manalo/Regine Velasquez

Best Ballad Recording
Manatili, Ebe Dancel

Best Rock/Alternative Recording
Mahirap Mahalin, Valley of Chrome

Best Pop Recording
Bazinga, SB19

Breakthrough Artist
Belle Mariano    

Favorite Song
Sigurado, Belle Mariano

Favorite Male Artist
Darren Espanto

Favorite Female Artist
Maymay Entrata

Best Inspirational Recording
Ako Naman Muna, Angela Ken

Best Jazz Recording
Cutting Candy, Noel Mendez feat. Rancis de Leon, Jack Rufo, Bobby Taylo

Best Novelty Recording
Chub@by, Grin Department

Best Dance Recording
Bazinga, SB19

Best R&B Recording
Anticipation, Leanne & Naara

Best Rap/Hip Hop Recording
Lagi Na Lang (feat. Gloc-9), JRLDM

Best Vocal Arrangement
MAPA, SB19

Best Regional Recording
Asa Naman, Maris Racal

Best Global Recording
What?, SB19

Best World Music Recording
Sabel, Ben&Ben/KZ Tandingan

Best Traditional/Contemporary Folk Recording
Wag Kang Aalis, Ice Seguerra

Best Musical Arrangement
Upuan, Ben&Ben

Best New Artist in a Collaboration
Get Me Down, LouisVint and Juliana Celine

Best Performance by a New Group Recording Artist
Operation 10-90, Shockra

Best Performance by a New Male Recording Artist
Mamahalin, Angelo Garcia

Best Performance by a New Female Recording Artist
Ako Naman, Jessica Villarubin

