Awit Awards 2022: SB19, Ben&Ben lead winners

MANILA — Filipino supergroups SB19 and Ben&Ben emerged as the big winners in the 2022 Awit Awards, with seven and five trophies, respectively.
Presented by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry (PARI) and curated by MYX Global, the star-studded awarding ceremony was held Wednesday night at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.
Artists who won more than one award also included KZ Tandingan with three, and Belle Mariano, Leanne & Naara, Zild, and Noel Mendez, with two each.
Winners of the top prizes were Leanne & Naara’s “Anticipation” as Record of the Year, Ben&Ben’s “Pebble House Vol. 1: Kuwaderno, Ben&Ben” as Album of the Year, and Zack Tabudlo’s “Binibini” as Song of the Year.
SB19, which recently wrapped its US concert tour and is set to fly to Singapore, was represented by its music collaborators in accepting awards. Three members of Ben&Ben, meanwhile, were present at the ceremony.
Hosted by MYX VJs Edward Barber and Samm Alvero, the awards night featured performances from Paolo Sandejas, Sam Concepcion, Maymay Entrata, Alamat, Alex Bruce, Angela Ken, Janine Berdin, Jason Dhakal, Khimo Gumatay, Lola Amour, Hero, and Zild.
Award presenters included AC Bonifacio, Alexa Ilacad, Andrea Brillantes, KD Estrada, KAIA, VXON, Jeremy G, and JC Alcantara.
Below is the full list of winners of the 35th edition of Awit Awards:
Record of the Year
Anticipation, Leanne & Naara
Album of the Year
Pebble House Vol. 1: Kuwaderno, Ben&Ben
Song of the Year
Binibini, Zack Tabudlo
Best Collaboration
Sabel, Ben&Ben feat. KZ Tandingan
Best Performance by a Group Recording Artist
MAPA, SB19
Best Instrumental Performance
Cutting Candy, Noel Mendez feat. Rancis de Leon, Jack Rufo, Bobby Taylo
Best Performance by a Male Recording Artist
Kyusi, Zild
Best Performance by a Female Recording Artist
11:59, KZ Tandingan
Best Music Video
Lunod, Jerrold Tarog/Ben&Ben/Zild/Juan Karlos
Best Cover Art
Kalawakan, Paul Ramirez/Paul Pablo
Best Engineered Recording
Blink, Fran ‘The Ringmaster’ Lorenzo/Clara Benin
Most Streamed Artist
SB19
Most Streamed Song
MAPA, SB19
Favorite Group Artist
BGYO
Best Christmas Recording
Halo-Halo, The Itchyworms
Best Song Written for Movie/TV/Stage Play
Di Ka Nag-Iisa, Anne ‘Sisa’ Jamito and Lordvino ‘Bassilyo’ Ignacio/Jonathan Manalo/Regine Velasquez
Best Ballad Recording
Manatili, Ebe Dancel
Best Rock/Alternative Recording
Mahirap Mahalin, Valley of Chrome
Best Pop Recording
Bazinga, SB19
Breakthrough Artist
Belle Mariano
Favorite Song
Sigurado, Belle Mariano
Favorite Male Artist
Darren Espanto
Favorite Female Artist
Maymay Entrata
Best Inspirational Recording
Ako Naman Muna, Angela Ken
Best Jazz Recording
Cutting Candy, Noel Mendez feat. Rancis de Leon, Jack Rufo, Bobby Taylo
Best Novelty Recording
Chub@by, Grin Department
Best Dance Recording
Bazinga, SB19
Best R&B Recording
Anticipation, Leanne & Naara
Best Rap/Hip Hop Recording
Lagi Na Lang (feat. Gloc-9), JRLDM
Best Vocal Arrangement
MAPA, SB19
Best Regional Recording
Asa Naman, Maris Racal
Best Global Recording
What?, SB19
Best World Music Recording
Sabel, Ben&Ben/KZ Tandingan
Best Traditional/Contemporary Folk Recording
Wag Kang Aalis, Ice Seguerra
Best Musical Arrangement
Upuan, Ben&Ben
Best New Artist in a Collaboration
Get Me Down, LouisVint and Juliana Celine
Best Performance by a New Group Recording Artist
Operation 10-90, Shockra
Best Performance by a New Male Recording Artist
Mamahalin, Angelo Garcia
Best Performance by a New Female Recording Artist
Ako Naman, Jessica Villarubin
