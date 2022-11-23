Awit Awards 2022: SB19, Ben&Ben lead winners

Ben&Ben clinched a total of five trophies, including Album of the Year, at the 2022 Awit Awards at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on Wednesday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Filipino supergroups SB19 and Ben&Ben emerged as the big winners in the 2022 Awit Awards, with seven and five trophies, respectively.

Presented by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry (PARI) and curated by MYX Global, the star-studded awarding ceremony was held Wednesday night at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

KZ Tandingan took home three trophies after the 2022 Awit Awards at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on Wednesday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Artists who won more than one award also included KZ Tandingan with three, and Belle Mariano, Leanne & Naara, Zild, and Noel Mendez, with two each.

Winners of the top prizes were Leanne & Naara’s “Anticipation” as Record of the Year, Ben&Ben’s “Pebble House Vol. 1: Kuwaderno, Ben&Ben” as Album of the Year, and Zack Tabudlo’s “Binibini” as Song of the Year.

Belle Mariano, seen here with StarPop head Rox Santos, received two recognition, Breakthrough Artist and Favorite Song, at the Awit Awards 2022 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on Wednesday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

SB19, which recently wrapped its US concert tour and is set to fly to Singapore, was represented by its music collaborators in accepting awards. Three members of Ben&Ben, meanwhile, were present at the ceremony.

Hosted by MYX VJs Edward Barber and Samm Alvero, the awards night featured performances from Paolo Sandejas, Sam Concepcion, Maymay Entrata, Alamat, Alex Bruce, Angela Ken, Janine Berdin, Jason Dhakal, Khimo Gumatay, Lola Amour, Hero, and Zild.

Maymay Entrata, winner of the Favorite Female Artist award, was also one of the performers at the 2022 Awit Awards at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on Wednesday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Award presenters included AC Bonifacio, Alexa Ilacad, Andrea Brillantes, KD Estrada, KAIA, VXON, Jeremy G, and JC Alcantara.

Below is the full list of winners of the 35th edition of Awit Awards:

Record of the Year

Anticipation, Leanne & Naara

Album of the Year

Pebble House Vol. 1: Kuwaderno, Ben&Ben

Song of the Year

Binibini, Zack Tabudlo

Best Collaboration

Sabel, Ben&Ben feat. KZ Tandingan

Best Performance by a Group Recording Artist

MAPA, SB19

Best Instrumental Performance

Cutting Candy, Noel Mendez feat. Rancis de Leon, Jack Rufo, Bobby Taylo

Best Performance by a Male Recording Artist

Kyusi, Zild

Best Performance by a Female Recording Artist

11:59, KZ Tandingan

Best Music Video

Lunod, Jerrold Tarog/Ben&Ben/Zild/Juan Karlos

Best Cover Art

Kalawakan, Paul Ramirez/Paul Pablo

Best Engineered Recording

Blink, Fran ‘The Ringmaster’ Lorenzo/Clara Benin

Most Streamed Artist

SB19

Most Streamed Song

MAPA, SB19

Favorite Group Artist

BGYO

Best Christmas Recording

Halo-Halo, The Itchyworms

Best Song Written for Movie/TV/Stage Play

Di Ka Nag-Iisa, Anne ‘Sisa’ Jamito and Lordvino ‘Bassilyo’ Ignacio/Jonathan Manalo/Regine Velasquez

Best Ballad Recording

Manatili, Ebe Dancel

Best Rock/Alternative Recording

Mahirap Mahalin, Valley of Chrome

Best Pop Recording

Bazinga, SB19

Breakthrough Artist

Belle Mariano

Favorite Song

Sigurado, Belle Mariano

Favorite Male Artist

Darren Espanto

Favorite Female Artist

Maymay Entrata

Best Inspirational Recording

Ako Naman Muna, Angela Ken

Best Jazz Recording

Cutting Candy, Noel Mendez feat. Rancis de Leon, Jack Rufo, Bobby Taylo

Best Novelty Recording

Chub@by, Grin Department

Best Dance Recording

Bazinga, SB19

Best R&B Recording

Anticipation, Leanne & Naara

Best Rap/Hip Hop Recording

Lagi Na Lang (feat. Gloc-9), JRLDM

Best Vocal Arrangement

MAPA, SB19

Best Regional Recording

Asa Naman, Maris Racal

Best Global Recording

What?, SB19

Best World Music Recording

Sabel, Ben&Ben/KZ Tandingan

Best Traditional/Contemporary Folk Recording

Wag Kang Aalis, Ice Seguerra

Best Musical Arrangement

Upuan, Ben&Ben

Best New Artist in a Collaboration

Get Me Down, LouisVint and Juliana Celine

Best Performance by a New Group Recording Artist

Operation 10-90, Shockra

Best Performance by a New Male Recording Artist

Mamahalin, Angelo Garcia

Best Performance by a New Female Recording Artist

Ako Naman, Jessica Villarubin