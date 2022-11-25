Photos from The Voice Kids Philippines YouTube Channel and YGIG Facebook account

MANILA – After conquering “The Voice Kids” Season 1 stage, Darlene Vibares surprised her fans when she was introduced as a member of a new Pinoy pop girl group.

On Thursday, Vibares was one of the seven members of talent agency SBTown’s first-ever girl group YGIG (You Go, I Go) – which sent netizens abuzz.

More than eight years since gracing the stage of the reality singing show for kids, Vibares is now all grown up and appears to be ready to take on P-pop.

Vibares joined Alexei, Maeg, JM, Vien, Hazelyn, and Jewel during the official launch of YGIG in Quezon City, while dropping their first single titled “Shaba Shaba.”

She acted as the main vocalist and rapper of the song which has a hip-hop rhythm and addictive melody.

According to Vibares, “Shaba Shaba” shares a story of a girl who decided to cast a love spell to the person she likes.

“Initially po this song is about a confident girl who likes someone. But whenever that person is right in front of her, she gets very shy and very intimidated. That leads her po to cast a love spell to be able to get him,” she said.

She also added that it also highlights the determination and perseverance of a girl to achieve “the greatest version of herself” despite hardships.

Vibares reached the grand finals of “The Voice Kids” inaugural season in 2014 under the team of Lea Salonga.

She finished in fourth place behind the eventual winner Lyca Gairanod, second placer Darren Espanto and third placer JK Labajo.

YGIG is trained by Korean trainor Adie Hong and underwent extensive training under the SBTalent Camp.

