MANILA – After four years and amid the pandemic, the new talent agency SBTown has launched its first-ever Pinoy pop (P-pop) girl group YGIG to the public.

On Thursday, the agency’s president and SB19’s producer Geong Seong Han, also known as Tatang Robin, formally introduced to the press his new babies YGIG, which stands for "You Go, I Go," with their first single “Shaba Shaba.”

The group is composed of seven members: Alexei, Maeg, JM, Vien, Darlene, Hazelyn, and Jewel, who all underwent rigid training for four long years before debuting.

YGIG is trained by Korean trainor Adie Hong and underwent extensive training under the SBTalent Camp.

Hong revealed that auditions for the group started around the same time SB19 was launched in the country. But the pandemic hit a toll in forming YGIG, forcing them to hold the screening virtually.

About 20,000 people tried their luck to be part of the group but only seven made the cut and trained face-to-face.

“Every training is really hard. I’m sure everyone experienced the pandemic so everyone knows how hard it is for everyone, especially the YGIG members. They are very young. They did not give up. They fully trust the company. They sincerely participated the training,” Hong shared.

“Our YGIG members are very patient and sincere.”

Meanwhile, Geong acknowledged the growing popularity of P-pop in the country, especially the girl groups which include BINI, KAIA, and MNL48.

“Here in the Philippines, it is still obvious that a lot of boy groups have bigger fandoms. But seeing the situation in Korea, it is now the girl groups that are getting more attention,” he said.

He is hoping that YGIG will start the same trend in the country as they eye to establish a name in the local scene and step into the international stage representing Filipino culture and music.

During the event, YGIG performed “Shaba Shaba” with its hip-hop rhythm and addictive melody. However, it is yet to be released to the public, as of writing.

The song is described as a term being used to cast a love spell and was written by the members themselves.

The YGIG launch came just several days after SBTown inked a partnership with Universal Records to boost the P-pop scene in the Philippines. The music label will also co-manage the girl group.

