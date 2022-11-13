BINI, BGYO conquer stage of Orleans Arena in Las Vegas

P-Pop groups BGYO and BINI conquered the stage of the Orleans Arena as they performed their respective hit songs during the Las Vegas show of “ASAP Natin To.”

BINI first heated up the stage as they showcased their comeback single “Strings,” which first dropped last September notably featuring a fiercer image for the girls known for their bubblegum pop hits.

BGYO, for their part, captured hearts with “Magnet,” the lead single of their sophomore album “BE:US” under Star Music.

With P-Pop poised to be one of the next big international music crazes, the sibling groups previously told ABS-CBN News that they are hoping to make a big impact.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on local TV via Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, and TV5, online through Kapamilya Online Live and iWantTFC, and worldwide via TFC.

Their trip to Las Vegas is the first out of the country show of “ASAP Natin To” artists since the pandemic began.