MANILA — The mother of Kyle Echarri voiced out her support for her son following the actor-singer’s nomination to be evicted from the “Pinoy Big Brother” house early this week.

Echarri, 18, was among the three nominees named last Sunday, November 21, to be potentially evicted this weekend, November 27, alongside actress Alexa Ilacad and singer Anji Salvacion.

A common complaint against Echarri from her housemates, as seen during the nomination process, earlier episodes, as well as the 24/7 Kumu livestream, is his tendency to not help with household chores.

Beauty queen Samantha Bernardo’s reason for nominating Echarri, in particular, went viral. She complained that despite her effort to teach him how to cook rice, he still had no initiative to help in preparing meals.

Amid reactions to Echarri’s behavior inside the house, his mother Marie Echarri took to Instagram to share supportive words for her eldest child.

“Don’t fret, no matter how misunderstood, criticized and denigrated, those of us who know you and see the good in you are here to continue reminding you that you are loved. You are not perfect but to us you are enough,” she wrote.

Marie also acknowledged Echarri’s shortcomings, in her caption for a photo of her son before he entered “PBB.”

“We all got our moments, we fall, we fail, we break down and that’s okay. Thank God for being human,” she said.

“At the end of the day, what’s important is your effort to get back on your feet, your courage to acknowledge your flaws/weaknesses and your determination to better your self. Everyday is a gift to do better and be better. You got control of the wheel, let it take you where you want to go,” she added.

Marie went on to urge her son’s followers to help save him from eviction.

In “PBB,” viewers can either vote to save or vote to evict nominated housemates.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.

