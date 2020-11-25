Ruffa Gutierrez asked about John Lloyd in a game of 'jojowain o trotropahin'

MANILA – Ruffa Gutierrez drew shrieks and laughter when she was asked on the spot if she would rather befriend or date actor John Lloyd Cruz.

She was asked this question while playing the game of “jojowain o trotropahin” with Maris Racal and Pooh.

Racal said she would date Cruz, while Pooh said he’d only like to be friends with the actor.

As for Gutierrez, her answer was surprisingly not in one of the choices.

“Jinowa ko na iyan eh,” she said leaving the others in laughing uncontrollably.

It would be recalled that after they worked together in the 2008 ABS-CBN series “I Love Betty La Fea,” Gutierrez and Cruz developed a closer relationship and dated for a while.

While they obviously did not work out, Gutierrez said she and Cruz remain good friends.

In fact, in an interview with Vice Ganda just last February, Gutierrez said she and Cruz are civil and they have each other’s contact numbers.

When asked if they text each other, Gutierrez said: “Once a year, hello lang or Merry Christmas. Pareho kami ng birthday eh.”

Gutierrez said she does not see anything wrong with exchanging messages with an ex as long as there is no malice.

“As long as walang malisya kasi mahirap naman kung may partner kang seloso na lahat na lang ng ka-text, nagagalit. So as long as loyal ka and magha-happy birthday lang naman or Merry Christmas, I think it’s okay. Life is short. May pinagsamahan naman kami. Hi, hello, how are you,” she said.

