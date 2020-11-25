LOOK: Slater Young's baby boy gets baptized

MANILA -- Scottie Young, the baby boy of former "Pinoy Big Brother" winner Slater Young and his vlogger wife Kryz Uy, was baptized.

Uy, who gave birth last June 2 via normal delivery, shared snaps from the special event in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

In her previous vlog, Uy admitted that giving birth is probably the hardest thing she has ever done "but also the most beautiful, rewarding, and life-changing experience."

"All the pains? Worth it. We’re exhausted, sleep-deprived, challenged physically and emotionally- but we wouldn’t have it any other way. Scottie is the biggest blessing and joy in our lives, and we’re more than honored to be part of his," she said.

Young won the ABS-CBN reality show "Pinoy Big Brother" back in 2012. While he also appeared in a number of Kapamilya programs, he eventually pursued a business in line with his engineering background.

The couple tied the knot at a garden ceremony in Cebu City in February.



Related video: