LOOK: Marian and Dingdong's daughter Zia turns 7

MANILA – Celebrity couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes celebrated their beautiful daughter Zia, who turned seven on Wednesday.

Posting on his Instagram page, Dantes showed how they surprised Zia at their new home.

Rivera, for her part, shared photos of Zia making a birthday wish before blowing the candles on of her seven birthday cakes.

“Happy birthday Ate Z! Love you soooooooo much,” the actress captioned her post.

While Zia is one of the most popular celebrity kids in the Philippines, Rivera previously said she is just like any other child her age.

“Typical lang na bata na kapag may nakikita, natutuwa. Very innocent pa din. Ayaw naman naming sabihin na, ‘Ay anak ganito ka, ganyan ka,’” Rivera explained.

Zia is Rivera and Dantes’ firstborn. They have a son, Sixto, who turned three years old last April.

Related video: