Former Kapamilya host Cher Calvin reacts to a performance from BTS at a stop light in Los Angeles. Instagram: @chercalvin

LOS ANGELES — With two weekends of concerts at the state-of-the-art So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles, BTS fever is sweeping Southern California.

Emmy-winning KTLA5 news anchor and former Kapamilya host Cher Calvin was off her regular routine on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila), when she stopped at a red light just outside of the CBS Studio.

"I was going to lunch and I saw all this traffic, and nothing was happening. Then I saw all these people off to the side and I noticed, 'Wait a second, that's James Corden and that's BTS!'" she told ABS-CBN News.

"Before you know it, they're doing the whole dance and they're in front of me. And then they touched my car and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh!'"

The daughter of Philippine actor Roger Calvin said the pop supergroup's Crosswalk Musical rendition of "Butter" made her a fan for life.

"I've always liked their music. They know how to dance, they're great. You can't get away from them. They're everywhere so obviously I knew who they were when I saw them on the side. But I'm going to tell you right now, I’m a fan for life," she said.

"They literally performed for me!" Calvin added.

The BTS performance along with Calvin’s cameo is scheduled to air on Tuesday night’s episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden."