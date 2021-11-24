MANILA -- Screen veteran Sharon Cuneta has started taping for ABS-CBN's hit series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

"Hello from Ilocos! I love you everyone! God bless us all," Cuneta wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

In an earlier post, Cuneta also shared a clip which shows her inside a plane on her way to Ilocos.

Actor Rowell Santiago, Cuneta's former big screen partner and boyfriend, also shared on Instagram that he already taped a scene with Cuneta for "Ang Probinsyano."

"Nakapag-first day taping na ho kami ni Sharon. Eto po na po kami. ABANGAN," he wrote.

Santiago plays President Oscar Hidalgo/Mariano in the action-drama produced by Dreamscape Entertainment.

It remains to be seen whether Cuneta’s role will be friend or foe to lead character Cardo Dalisay, played by Coco Martin.

Cuneta had said she has long wanted to collaborate with Martin. In June 2016, she expressed hopes of co-starring with the actor, saying she personally requested ABS-CBN executives to conceptualize a movie that would bring them together.

“Ang Probinsyano” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.

