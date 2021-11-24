Bela Padilla, who is half-British, has family based in the UK. Instagram: @bela

MANILA — Is Bela Padilla leaving local showbiz for good?

This was the question among followers of the acclaimed actress, after she announced Monday she has “moved to London.”

In a tweet, Padilla said the transfer happened “a few months ago.”

“I tried to find my footing first before sharing what it’s really like now. I’m ready to let you in to my life and tell you more about it!” she wrote.

Padilla said she will open up about the move through an upcoming vlog, where she will answer her followers’ questions.

So, I moved to London a few months ago. And I tried to find my footing first before sharing what it’s really like ❤️ now, I’m ready to let you in to my life and tell you more about it! Ask me anything you’d like to know about my move and I’ll answer as much as I can in a video🥰 — Bela Padilla (@padillabela) November 22, 2021

It was not immediately clear whether Padilla being based abroad means she is also leaving her acting career.

Padilla, 30, has family in the UK. Born Krista Elyse Sullivan, she is the daughter of Meg Carino of the Padilla showbiz clan and Cornelio Sullivan, who is British.

In August, Padilla shared photos of her with the British side of her family, including her sisters and niece and nephew. In subsequent photos also taken in the UK, Padilla is seen with her Swiss boyfriend Norman Bay.

Bay was among those who replied to Padilla’s tweet announcing her relocation, writing, “I’m just happy I get to see [you] a lot more nowadays.”

Prior to her move, Padilla had been busy with successive showbiz projects, notably her directorial debut “366.”