Certified Popster: Zia Dantes’ reaction to Sarah G greeting her is priceless

MANILA — Zia Dantes is no doubt a Popster, or a fan of Sarah Geronimo, going by her priceless reaction to the pop star's greeting on her birthday.

The daughter of celebrity couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera turned 5 on Monday, November 23.

The family, which also includes 1-year-old Sixto, celebrated the occasion at home with a Coco Melon-themed party.

During the celebration, Zia was surprised with video greetings from her favorite media personalities, including Geronimo, according to Dantes in his Instagram post.

The actor shared a set of photos of Zia’s “progression of kilig” as she watched the compilation on a laptop.

Zia, at one point, appeared to gasp and cover her mouth, as the celebrities addressed her through their respective greetings.

Rivera previously said that Zia became a fan of Geronimo amid the “Tala” dance craze, which the little girl would perform on numerous occasions.

Rivera, meanwhile, shared photos of the colorful setup for Zia’s party.

“I was so touched when she told me this morning that her wish is to keep her family, friends, and everyone she knows safe and for the world to be healed,” Rivera said.

“Thank you for being such a thoughtful daughter, mama is always here to protect and support you all the way... Happy Birthday, anak! Mahal na mahal ka namin.”